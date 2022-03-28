(The Center Square) – Sustaining more than 7,000 jobs is the focus of a pending agreement between the state and a helicopter manufacturing company, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The governor announced an agreement with Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, Monday afternoon that has the potential to bring new helicopter lines to the company’s Stratford production facility and keep the company headquartered in the state through 2042. The deal is contingent upon approval from the General Assembly.
“Today is an important milestone in our ongoing partnership with Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky,” Lamont said in a release. “If approved, this agreement will support new helicopter production in Connecticut and help enable thousands of Sikorsky jobs for decades to come. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to ratify legislation that will maintain Connecticut’s global reputation as a leader in aerospace innovation.”
Lockheed Martin is in a bidding process to replace several helicopter programs, including the Black Hawk. The agreement would make incentives up to $75 million for the company depending on the level of work that would be secured.
“For nearly a century, Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, has been a proud partner to Connecticut and business across the state,” Sikorsky President Paul Lemmo said in the release. “Our collaboration with the State of Connecticut and Governor Ned Lamont on this project will sustain and help bring more high-tech, high-paying jobs to the state, while bolstering Connecticut’s leadership in aerospace production for decades to come.”
The agreement, which is binding for 20 years, would provide for the company’s helicopter production to take place in Connecticut if Lockheed Martin is able to secure the federal contracts.
The company currently operates in Stratford, Bridgeport, Shelton, North Haven, and Trumbull, and works with 242 Connecticut suppliers.