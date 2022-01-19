(The Center Square) – A new initiative in Connecticut hopes to reduce health disparities and the number of uninsured residents in the state, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The governor announced the launch of Broker Academy in conjunction with Access Health CT, the state’s health insurance exchange, in a news release. The program begins June 1.
“Health equity is more important than ever,” Lamont said in the release. “That is why I am excited to announce this program, which will help ensure that more brokers are from communities that disproportionately lack access to health insurance so that this industry can be more representative of the people who live in our state, in addition to increasing awareness of the health care opportunities provided through Access Health CT.”
According to the release, Broker Academy is a first-of-its-kind program that creates a pathway to licensed health insurance brokers by recruiting and building skill sets of people who work and live in historically underserved communities in the state. Recruitment efforts are underway in Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven and surrounding areas.
Access Health CT’s recent report on health disparities and social determinants of health in the state shows the state has a high ranking in wealth and health with substantial differences in health, and delivery of health care, to lower-income residents.
“By activating members of these underserved communities to become licensed brokers, Access Health CT can build trust by meeting members of the community where they are, and at the same time create economic benefits in those areas,” Access Health CT Chief Executive Officer James Michel said in the release. “A core part of our mission is to reduce the uninsured rate and address health disparities in Connecticut. The Broker Academy will help us succeed in fulfilling those goals.”
Attendees of the Broker Academy will get free training, a 3-month apprenticeship with an experienced broker, professional development, and program support.
To be eligible to participate in the program, candidates must be 18 years of age, a resident of Bridgeport, Hartford, or New Haven and surrounding areas, be a high school graduate, and provide three references. Participants also have to submit a personal statement on why they feel they would be a good fit for the program and have a demonstrated history of community involvement. Strong communication and customer service skills are also beneficial.
Questions can be directed to AHCT.BrokerAcademy@ct.gov.
Applications will be available beginning Friday at AccessHealthCT.com. For those interested applicants who do not have a computer, they can visit Project Access New Haven, located at 63 York St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Community Renewal Team, located at 300 Market St., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.