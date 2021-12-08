(The Center Square) – Aquinas Consulting is growing and expanding in the state, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
In a news release, Lamont announced the consulting firm who provides specialty staffing solutions to businesses has added 30 new employees this year and continues to grow. The company has been based in Milford for more than two decades, has customers in 17 states, and employs 160 people across the nation.
“I am thrilled that Aquinas has found success in Connecticut and continues to grow its operations here,” Lamont said. “Technology-focused companies of all types and sizes are finding growth opportunities in Connecticut. Business confidence continues to rise in Connecticut, and we are building on that momentum by continuing to exercise fiscal discipline and making the strategic investments necessary to attract new capital investment and jobs to our state.”
The company, according to the release, is a minority and women-owned business that provides specialty staffing solutions to businesses in information technology, engineering, and life sciences industries. In addition, Aquinas performs life cycle project management, executive searches, evaluations for technical skills and compatibility with potential employees, employer of record searches, and recruitment for the national defense industry.
“Since we began operations, Aquinas Consulting has placed more than 2,500 Connecticut residents in jobs,” Aquinas CEO and founder Haruthay Rasmidatta said in the release. “Our organization is built on two basic principles – first, we have a mission to help people get meaningful jobs that improve their lives, and second, we serve our clients by finding quality workers that positively impact their business.”
According to the release, the state Department of Economic and Community Development has approved a grant in arrears totaling up to $150,000 as long as the company creates, and retains, 30 new full-time positions.
“This is the talent era, and competition for top talent is priority number one for most companies,” Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman and AdvanceCT President and CEO Peter Denious said in a joint statement. “Connecticut has one of the country’s top talent pools, so the decision by Aquinas to expand in our state positions them well, both to hire their own staff as well as grow their business by accessing the talent for which their clients are looking.”