(The Center Square) – Connecticut’s Department of Transportation will be awarding grants that will support and improve mobility and accessibility, in addition to pedestrian and bicycle safety, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The governor announced the department will issue $8.2 million in Community Connectivity grants to 17 towns and cities for local projects aimed at improving safety and accessibility for bicyclists and pedestrians and supporting improved mobility and accessibility around community centers.
“These road improvement projects are smart investments that will further enhance our state’s quality of life,” Lamont said in the release. “These projects will not only make our neighborhoods safer but will support the growth of the economy while also becoming more pedestrian-friendly and more environmentally-conscious.”
The grant program, now in its fourth year, will provide construction funding for local projects to encourage more people to walk and ride bicycles, while facilitating social and economic opportunities in underserved communities in providing equitable access levels for safe and affordable transportation.
“With 2021 being a record year for fatalities on our state’s and nation’s roadways, these investments are clearly needed,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti said in the release. “Not only will these investments improve safety, but they will continue efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our transportation sector and improve local air quality.”
According to the release, Lamont proposed the funding in his fiscal 2022-2023 biennial budget. The State Bond Commission approved the funding in December, and projects were evaluated due to the additional funding. A portion of the funding will be used for road safety audits.
Projects receiving funding include Beacon Falls, which will receive $600,000 for South Main Street connectivity improvements, and Glastonbury, which will receive $600,000 for Bell Street sidewalk improvements. Plainfield will receive $600,000 for Shepard Hill Elementary School pedestrian safety improvements.