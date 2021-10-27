(The Center Square) – Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has approved the Eversource accountability plan announced earlier this month, drawing approval from Gov. Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong.
The governor announced full approval of the $103.4 million accountability plan against the maligned electricity provider after “significant deficiencies in the utilities response during Tropical Storm Isaias," including delayed responses to those in the state who lost power.
“I applaud PURA for approving this settlement, which puts money back into ratepayers’ pockets and provides new and necessary accountability for Eversource,” Lamont said in a news release. “This progress happened as a result of a significant storm that impacted hundreds of thousands of residents, and then this settlement was reached after more than a year of a thorough process that involved hearing from ratepayers, elected officials, and the publicly regulated utility.
"The end result is immediate savings for consumers on their upcoming energy bills, and a level of accountability which shows our residents that a company providing power in our state must answer to those within our borders.”
Lamont said the agreement increases local accountability and control while returning money to state residents, in addition to stabilizing rates through January 2024.
“This clears the way for PURA to make real progress on performance-based ratemaking, which I have championed since the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias,” Lamont said. “The settlement also provides certainty to Eversource customers about the remedies they will receive as a result of Eversource’s poor performance in response to Tropical Storm Isaias by disposing of legal claims related to the storm penalty decisions.”
Tong said the agreement “forces significant governance changes at Eversource.”
“I thank PURA for their thorough and diligent review of this agreement, and for their sustained efforts to hold Eversource accountable,” Tong said in the release. “I will work closely with PURA as this agreement is implemented to ensure every term is honored and that Connecticut families see the safe and reliable service they are owed. Although this settlement is concluded, my work is not done. I will continue to aggressively monitor Eversource’s performance and will hold them accountable whenever and wherever necessary.”
Eversource has agreed to return $65 million to customers in the form of credits on their December and January electric bills. Customers can expect to see a $35 credit on those bills. Eversource also won’t appeal the $28.4 million fine levied by PURA for the lack of response during Isaias.
“We are pleased PURA approved the settlement which provides immediate, tangible relief for our customers as we continue to deal with COVID-19 and prepare for winter, as well as long-term benefits for Connecticut,” Eversource spokesperson Mitch Gross said in an emailed statement to The Center Square. “We learned valuable lessons as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias and have made numerous improvements that have changed how we respond to communities and communicate during storms. We look forward to moving on and winning over ‘hearts and minds’ in Connecticut by demonstrating our commitment to both customers and Connecticut leadership, at a time when we must work together to deliver a new clean energy future."
Eversource also agreed to spend $10 million to “assist customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bills,” according to the news release. The 24-month payment plan features no fees or interest and allows customers to pay down their bill without facing disconnection of service.
The company also is required to install a Connecticut-based president of Connecticut Light & Power in order to improve accountability and local control.