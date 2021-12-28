(The Center Square) – In an effort to help aid the distribution of 3 million COVID-19 test kids and 6 million N95 masks, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday he has activated the National Guard.
The governor announced in a news release that nearly 100 of the state’s National Guard soldiers and airmen will help with the logistical aspect of the distribution designed to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
According to the release, the activation is fully federally funded.
“As these at-home tests arrive in Connecticut over these next several days and weeks, the National Guard will help provide support on behalf of the state to ensure that they are distributed to each municipality and school district,” Lamont said in the release. “The Connecticut National Guard has provided an incredible amount of support throughout this pandemic, and I thank them for their ongoing commitment to the residents of our state.”
According to the release, the tests and masks will be distributed to municipalities and school districts. Once in the hands of those entities, Lamont said they will determine “how best to provide them to people who live in their respective cities and towns.”
Major General Francis Evon, adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard, said the activation was “a time for caution and deliberate action” and “not worry” amid the pandemic.
“Our soldiers and airmen have resolutely supported Connecticut and our communities throughout this pandemic,” Evon said in the release. “At this point, our COVID-19 response is well-refined, and I have full confidence that Connecticut’s Guard will meet any demand asked of them by the state as they have over the last two years. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to help keep schools open, keep the economy running and keep our neighbors safe.”