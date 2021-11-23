(The Center Square) – A new survey in the state shows that more than 90% of school employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
In a news release, the governor said the Department of Education conducted a survey at the state’s 163 public and private school systems and in 73 districts, and concluded the vaccination rate exceeds 95%.
According to the release, there are 102,447 employees in public school districts and 12,152 employees in private schools.
“I’ve said this many times before, but it’s worth repeating that Connecticut has the best teachers and school employees of any state in the nation,” Lamont said in the release. “Throughout this pandemic, our educators have done everything within their powers to ensure that students continue receiving the education they deserve. These high vaccination rates show just how much they care about protecting the health and safety of everyone in their classrooms and doing everything they can to help provide an in-person learning experience. I appreciate all of our school staff for going above and beyond throughout this trying time, and I applaud each of them.”
Through Executive Order No. 13D, issued on Aug. 19, Lamont mandated that school employees statewide were to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 27. Those who did not receive the vaccine would be required to wear masks and be tested weekly.
“Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is the most effective means of preventing infection and subsequent transmission,” Lamont said when issuing the order.
Charlene Russell-Tucker, the state’s education commissioner, said she appreciated those in the school ranks for “taking proactive public-health measures so we can focus on keeping students in the classroom.”
As of Monday, the state’s Department of Health was reporting an increase of 2,060 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed since last Friday and a total of 58,379 tests were administered. There were 21 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized, and 268 total in the state.