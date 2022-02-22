(The Center Square) – A number of issues intertwined with COVID-19 were discussed recently as a Connecticut legislative panel met with state education officials. The talks occurred during a review of Gov. Ned Lamont’s second year of the state’s biennium budget.
The General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee met Feb. 17 with education representatives within state government. Members in both chambers of the General Assembly serve on the committee.
“Education is huge for all of us in multiple ways,” said state Rep. Toni Walker, D-New Haven, who co-chairs the committee. “We always struggle to try and understand how we can fund it, how we can get our kids back in school and get everything in Connecticut back in the path we want it to be.”
One topic that arose throughout the meeting was the application of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds through the various federal COVID-19 stimulus programs to local school districts across Connecticut.
Kathy Demsey, chief financial officer with the Connecticut State Department of Education, said Connecticut received multiple federal grant disbursements, and each one has a different deadline for funds to be allocated.
A total of $99 million was appropriated to Connecticut in the first of two rounds of ESSER funds via the CARES Act. That pool of money is reportedly close to being exhausted and needs to be fully appropriated by Sept. 30 of this year.
The state’s second round of ESSER funds totals $443 million and needs to be exhausted by Sept. 30, 2023.
The final round of ESSER funds, through ARPA, totals $995 million and needs to be spent by Sept. 30, 2024.
Demsey was asked how districts were tracked in their use of the ESSER funds for specific purposes. She said there are requirements in place to demonstrate appropriations align with a specific school district’s budget.
“For every application that has come in for ESSER funding … each district has a program manager assigned to it to manage the activity and the administration of that grant,” Demsey said. “We have a formal process that is very detailed.”
The issue of hiring professionals for specific positions in education – some specialized, others more general – also was discussed at the meeting. The procedural review comes amid more widespread labor shortage challenges.
Charlene Russell-Tucker, acting commissioner of education, said the agency is working hard to fill gaps as they arise through streamlined processes, such as centralized efforts in the area of human resources.
State Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, said she has been concerned with the number of still-open positions and the difficulty in filling them, though she acknowledged the challenges extend beyond education in state government.
“This is something we knew was going to happen, relative to the number of people (retiring),” Osten said. “Human resources knew that we were going to have this problem. We know that you have been very busy, and this is happening with every agency.”
Funding allocations for charter schools also cropped up in the wide-ranging discussion, particularly for one new school – Danbury Prospect Charter School – that is set to open in fall 2023.
Specific to Danbury Prospect, Osten asked state officials why no funds were allocated into the current state budget for the charter school. In response, Desi Nesmith, deputy commissioner of academics and innovation, said the timeline is driving the appropriation.
“This has been going back and forth for years,” Osten said of funding appropriations for new charters. “This is a chicken and the egg kind of thing.”