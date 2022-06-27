(The Center Square) – As health care faces continually changing challenges, Connecticut residents are left with less choices.
Due to a myriad of competing issues, including a shrinking labor pool and merging hospital systems, the way residents of rural Connecticut receive health care continues to change.
“Patients throughout Connecticut receive high-quality care at all of our acute care hospitals,” Paul Kidwell, senior vice president of policy at Connecticut Hospital Association, told The Center Square. “The specific services offered at each hospital depend on a number of factors, including community need, the number of patients seeking specific services and the ability to attract clinical staff to provide care. Hospitals work together and within their systems to ensure patients throughout the state have access to the care they require.”
Andy Lowe, executive director of New England Rural Health Association, told The Center Square that rural populations are, in general, poorer, sicker, and older than their urban counterparts, and need more access to care.
Rural residents also tend to have more social determinants of health disparities such as fewer options for public transit and affordable housing. However, many rural residents live in areas that are medically underserved and/or health care professional shortage areas.
Lowe said across New England and the entire country, rural health-care providers are having significant challenges in attracting and retaining staff, including physicians, advanced practitioners such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants, as well as nurses and support staff like medical assistants.
Smaller providers also face economy-of-scale issues.
“Availability of primary care, obstetrics, and psychiatry clinicians is particularly challenging for rural provider organizations and hence the residents they serve,” Lowe said. “Smaller rural health-care organizations can seldom match larger urban health centers in salaries, benefits, and recruitment bonuses, making the situation more acute.”
Kidwell echoes that making services available for everyone is a massive undertaking.
“Making sure services are available in every area of the state is a complex undertaking that hospitals are striving to achieve," Kidwell said. "The specific services offered at each hospital depend on a number of factors, including community need, the number of patients seeking specific services, and the ability to attract clinical staff to provide care. Chronic underfunding by Medicaid and Medicare, difficulty in physician recruitment, and shifting demand for services, requires hospitals and health systems to continually evaluate their services."
One challenge to equitable, accessible health care in rural Connecticut is financial.
“Low reimbursement rates from government payers, like Medicare and Medicaid, continue to strain all hospitals, but especially those in more rural areas across the country,” Kidwell said.
Another is the workforce shortage at all levels, from front desk staff to physicians. This issue is being addressed through federal and state training programs, but it will take time to see a meaningful impact.
Lowe said that one of the less well-known areas for focus is addressing the social determinant of health issues that make it difficult for rural residents to access care.