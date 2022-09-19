(The Center Square) – Improving infrastructure is the focus of new grant awards in Connecticut.
More than $31.3 million will be distributed to 77 towns across the state, Gov. Ned Lamont said, that will be used for a road safety reconstruction project, sewer and drainage upgrades, sidewalk and pedestrian safety enhancements, and various capital improvement projects.
“Our small towns are part of what makes Connecticut such a great place to live and work, and by partnering with them on these grants, the state can help get these infrastructure projects completed so these towns can continue to thrive, remain competitive, attract businesses, and improve the quality of life for our residents,” Lamont said in a release.
The Small Town Economic Assistance Program, according to the release, is handling the grant distribution, and is managed by the Office of Policy and Management. The organization distributes economic development, community conservation, and quality-of-life capital projects grants.
Towns which received grants had submitted applications, and the grant funding was ratified by the State Bond Commission at its March 31 meeting.
Of the grant awards, according to the release, Ashford will use $500,000 with $100,000 in town funds for the reconstruction of Southworth Drive and Pompey Road. Avon will use $500,000 in state funds, matched with $130,000 in local funds, for rehabilitation of the Route 44 Sanitary Sewer Pump Station. In Coventry, $350,000 in local funds will be combined with $500,000 in state funds to construct a field for the girls’ softball league.