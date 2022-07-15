(The Center Square) – A public hearing pertaining to rising health care costs is the focus of a new call from Connecticut's Senate and House leadership.
Republican legislative leaders in both chambers renewed a call for a public hearing to be held at the Capitol that would focus on proposed health insurance rate filings next year for individual and small group markets.
Proposed rate increases, according to the release, average more than 20%.
Earlier this week, Republicans penned a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont and Insurance Department Commissioner Andrew N. Mais, according to the release, urging the duo to schedule the public hearing to discuss the estimated increases in health care insurance.
Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly, R-Stratford, House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, and Seante Republican Leader Pro Tempore Paul Formica, R-Easy Lyme, said the proposed rate increases need to be addressed.
“The proposed health insurance rate increases are outrageous, unacceptable, but sadly not surprising in a state where inflation surges and those in power have rejected solutions year after year to make health care more affordable,” the Republican leaders said in a joint statement. “This is yet another indication that Connecticut residents are facing financial pressure from all angles.
“It’s time for Democrats to come to the realization that they’ve missed the moment, and their inaction on health care and affordability for the last decade has resulted in people not getting the relief they desperately need as they face skyrocketing costs for everyday goods, services, and health care.”
Republican leaders, according to the release, said they want a full public hearing as Democrats are calling for an agency hearing.
“The Capitol complex fosters the greatest level of public access and advocacy,” Republican leaders said in the release. “We again call on Democratic leaders to hold a hearing at the Capitol and to allow for testimony from the public during the day as well as in the evening or on a weekend for the utmost transparency and accessibility for all members of the public. We await their response, and hope they agree that this matter is deserving of the most accessible public hearing.”