(The Center Square) – Connecticut residents needing help with food and housing are to be helped through a declaration signed by the governor.
Households enrolled in SNAP, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, will have access to supplemental and emergency benefits to purchase food through Dec. 28. A release from Gov. Ned Lamont, who signed the declaration, says households on average get an additional $154.74 in food benefits per month, with those enrolled additionally getting at least $95 per month.
Since the pandemic began more than two years ago, the USDA Food and Nutrition Service has provided Connecticuters $748 million in emergency SNAP benefits.
Non-congregate housing has been provided for more than 6,090 individuals in the state who have experienced homelessness or domestic violence as a result of the federal aid authorized by the first-term Democrat running this fall for reelection. The state has received $7.7 million in reimbursements and expects another $20.2 million that is pending.