(The Center Square) – Another financial tech firm is expanding in Connecticut.
Oasis Pro Markets, a Darien-based fast-growing firm, plans to expand through the creation of 91 new jobs over the next four years, a release from the governor says. The firm currently employs 15, following the hiring of six new workers over the past two months.
“Connecticut has an educated and diverse talent pool that employers are leveraging to grow our economy,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in the release. “Fintech will be a driver of the economy of the future, and I want Connecticut to be at the forefront of this burgeoning industry. Having Oasis Pro Markets anchored in Connecticut will continue to foster further investment and job creation in the state in this critical sector.”
The company, a subsidiary of Oasis Pro Inc., according to the release, works to bridge traditional finance with blockchain and decentralized finance through OATSPRO, and alternative trading system that connects users with blockchain securities. The company also works so that those payments for blockchains are made with digital currency.
Oasis Pro Markets, according to the release, is regulated by the Financial Industry Regulation Authority and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
“Connecticut is attractive company location with its top-quality educated work force, universities, quality of life and a focus on building strong infrastructure for growth – especially in the fintech area,” Pat LaVecchia, CEO and founder of Oasis Pro Markets, said in the release. “As a longtime resident, it is exciting to see Connecticut supporting our company’s growth and its commitment to providing a strong foundation for growing companies like ours. Governor Lamont has been incredibly supportive of building the local fintech economy and we are proud to be a part of it. We look forward to expanding our operations in Connecticut.”
The state’s Department of Economic and Community Development are assisting the project with a $1.067 million grant in arrears that is dependent on the company creating all 91 new full-time jobs. Grant amounts are determined by the amount of payroll taxes to be paid, job creation numbers and timelines, wages, and the location of the company.