(The Center Square) – Federal funding to combat youth substance abuse is coming to Connecticut, U.S. Rep. John B. Larson says.
The veteran legislator announced the state has received $375,000 from the Drug-Free Community Support Program that will be used to assist three coalitions working to prevent substance abuse in Connecticut’s First District, serving Hartford, Litchfield and Middlesex counties.
“These local youth substance-use prevention coalitions are part of a nationwide effort to take on the addiction and overdose epidemic,” Larson said in the release. “This new funding will support the ongoing work that has already contributed to a decline in youth substance use.”
According to the release, the organizations receiving funding include Bristol Eliminating Substance Abuse Together in Bristol; Northwest Corner Prevention Network in Torrington; and Wethersfield Partners Encouraging Substance-Abuse Awareness Coalition in Wethersfield.
Grant funding, according to the release, was awarded to 645 coalitions across the country with an $81 million investment of federal dollars.