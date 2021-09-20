(The Center Square) – Due to a lag in receiving information from the U.S. Census Bureau, Connecticut will now form a new reapportionment committee and faces a new deadline for redrawing the state’s legislative maps.
The state’s 2021 Reapportionment Committee held three in-person public hearings and one virtual personal hearing in the past few weeks. But they didn’t meet their Sept. 15 deadline because they did not receive the data from the U.S. Census Bureau until August.
Connecticut’s constitution requires the Legislature to form a new reapportionment committee and extend it from eight to nine members, according to Rep. Greg Haddad. That committee has until Nov. 30 to redraw the state’s congressional and legislative districts, or the state’s Supreme Court will step in and decide.
A new law signed by Gov. Ned Lamont in May has put a new spin on the process. Previously prisoners were counted in the city where they were incarcerated. The law now requires prisoners to be counted in the city where they resided before they were imprisoned.
The new law affects 11,149 people, according to the Legislative Black and Puerto Rican Caucus.
“This will have an impact on our large, urban districts as we accommodate this count in our communities,” the caucus said in written testimony to the committee.
The committee heard oral testimony and received written comments from dozens of residents. Some were asking for transparency in the process.
“We appreciate that you have stated that a fair process will be carried out by non-partisan staff,” wrote Kim Blake, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Southeastern Connecticut in testimony. “However, to make this process truly fair and non-partisan, it should be carried out by a committee of citizens who are not beholden to politicians in any way. The process you outlined has not worked within constitutional deadlines for all districts since 1981 according to the National Conference of State Legislators. We respectfully request that you make greater efforts to alert the public to redistricting that is currently happening as well as informing the public as to how decisions within that process are made.”
Several residents of Wilton asked the committee to give them their own voice in the state Legislature. Currently, the town shares a state representative with Norwalk.
“This Wiltonian believes that the needs of a small town like Wilton when compared with that of a large city like Norwalk are completely diametric opposites,” wrote Wilton resident Annalisa Stravato in her testimony. “With Wilton’s population just over 18,000 it should be combined with a town that shares many similarities and characteristics that would provide a state representative, who represents both towns, with an opportunity to concentrate on the issues of importance to towns of its size.”