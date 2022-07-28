(The Center Square) – The primary election in Connecticut is just 10 days away.
Voters will turn out to the polls on Aug. 9 to set the general election ballot in November for attorney general, and one U.S. Senate seat and five seats in the U.S. House.
The primary for the governor’s race has been canceled since only one candidate from each major party is running. Democratic incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont will face Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski in November’s general election.
Stefanowki’s platform includes strengthening the state’s cities, making the state more affordable and accountable, with a focus on transportation and the environment.
In the attorney general’s race in November, incumbent Democratic candidate William Tong is challenged by Republican Jessica Kordas. Tong was elected to the office in 2018 and took office in 2019.
The Republican challenger’s platform includes parents’ right, advocacy and not activism, freedom of speech, and a return to integrity and accountability.
Voters will be casting ballots for one seat in the U.S. Senate, a Class III seat currently held by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat. He first took office in 2011, and is the only Democratic candidate on the ballot.
A pair of independent candidates are running, Andrew Hyduchak and Kristi Talmadge. Talmadge’s Facebook profile lists her as a citizen journalist possessing two decades of information technology project management experience.
Republican candidates vying for November’s ballot include Themis Klarides, a former state House of Representatives member representing District 114 in Woodbridge who left office on Jan. 6, 2021; and Leora Levy, who was elected in 2016 to serve a four-year term as national committeewoman for the state’s Republican Party. On her campaign website, she pledges to defend parental rights and freedom of choice.
Peter Lumaj, an attorney and another GOP candidate, has run for nomination for governor, secretary of state and U.S. Senate. Lumaj, on his campaign website, pledges to preserve the Second Amendment and the right to life on abortion.
There are also five U.S. House of Representatives seats up for grabs on the primary ballot.
In District 1, Rep. John Larson, a Democratic candidate, advances to November’s election. On the Republican ticket in November will be Larry Lazor, who was unchallenged. Lazor, who has lived in the state for more than 50 years, pledges to making the state’s economy strong and strengthen early childhood education.
In District 2, incumbent Democratic candidate Rep. John Larson will faceoff against Republican challenger Mike France in November. France pledges to keep jobs in Connecticut.
In District 3, incumbent Democratic candidate Rose L. DeLauro will face Republican challenger Lesley DeNardis in November. DeNardis is running on a platform to limit government, provide economic freedom, and individual liberty.
In District 4, incumbent Democratic candidate Rep. Jim Himes advanced to November, while Republican candidate Michael Goldstein will face Jayme Stevenson. Goldstein is running on a platform of protecting freedoms for parents and youth and ensuring residents won’t be bankrupt, can fill their gas tanks, and heat their homes. Stevenson is running on a platform of rebuilding trust in state government, following the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In District 5, incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes will advance to November’s general election and will face Republican challenger George Logan. Logan was a member of the state Senate, representing District 17 and taking office in 2017 before leaving office in 2021.