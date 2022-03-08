(The Center Square) – As gas prices continue to rise, the Connecticut’s top prosecutor is encouraging residents to report price gouging.
Attorney General William Tong announced that additional consumer protections will be in effect through April 2.
“Gas prices fluctuate constantly, and price changes and price increases are normal,” the first-term Democrat said in a release. “But what we have seen this past week is not typical, and we can expect even more volatility due to the unprovoked and unconscionable Russian invasion of Ukraine.”
Tong said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told his office of the market disruptions taking place, and that overcharging consumers “is unacceptable at any time.”
If you see excessive gas prices, I want to know. We will investigate every report and take strong action against anyone taking advantage of Connecticut consumers during this international crisis.File a complaint here 👇https://t.co/Gyhmvmbl6m— AG William Tong (@AGWilliamTong) March 7, 2022
Tong warned that “market disruption is illegal” and his office will investigate “every report” and will “take strong action” against any business, or individual, who tries to take advantage of the state’s consumers.
“While consumers can expect gas prices to fluctuate more than usual at this time, any unconsciously high increase could be a sign of price gouging, which is illegal,” Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said in the release. “Consumers who suspect price gouging at the pump should file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General.”
According to the release, it is illegal for businesses to charge “unconscionably excessive price” for gasoline, home heating fuel and electricity. The office said the excessive price happens when there is a major disparity between the price during a market disruption and the price of a product right before the disruption took place.
State law, according to the release, requires the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to keep an eye on the wholesale price of gasoline in Hartford and New Haven and surrounding areas.
If the price of gasoline is $3 per gallon and the daily price increase is more than 15 cents over the past three months, the organization is required to inform the attorney general and the DCP, the release reads.
According to the release, the attorney general can file action against price gougers in an attempt to seek relief from the higher prices. Relief can be injunctive terms, restraining orders, restitution, and civil financial penalties designed to stem such future activity.
The Attorney General asks anyone who suspects price gouging is taking place to file a complaint at https://www.dir.ct.gov/ag/complaint/.
Complaints will also be accepted via email or by calling 860-808-5318.