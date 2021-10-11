(The Center Square) – Connecticut’s seven-day soft launch window for online gambling goes into effect Tuesday, state officials announced.
The Department of Consumer Protection, according to a news release, has reached out to the state’s lottery corporation, Mohegan Tribe and Mashantucket Pequot Tribe to inform all three entities the launch begins at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
“We appreciate the hard work of our licensees and their teams, as well as the team at DCP, for their diligence in ensuring these platforms are compliant with the regulations approved by the legislature,” DCP Commissioner Michelle Seagull said in the release. “As long as no issues arise, we have told the licensees they may move forward with the 7-day soft launch required in the regulations. Once the soft launch is complete, online gaming will open statewide.”
State parameters for the soft launch for the lottery corporation include online sports betting within the state only and is limited to 750 patrons via the online platform, according to the release.
Parameters for Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes, according to the release, include online sports wagering within the state and is also limited to 750 patrons. The online casino gaming features more than 100 games approved by the Department of Consumer Protection and will not feature live dealer or peer-to-peer online casino games.
For the soft launch, according to the release, online sports wagering will be available from 3 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 11:59 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and then moving to a 24-hour cycle through the remainder of the soft launch.
According to the release, Rush Street Interactive, along with DraftKings and FanDuel are establishing accounts for 750 individuals permitted to take part in the launch.