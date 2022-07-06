(The Center Square) – An information session will be held pertaining to Connecticut’s new child tax rebate, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
A live webinar will be held Thursday, the governor announced, with the state’s Department of Revenue leading discussion pertaining to eligibility and other significant information regarding the state’s 2022 Child Tax Rebate.
Lamont encourages state residents who are interested in learning more about the child tax credit to attend the session on the Department of Revenue website and click on Child Tax Rebate Live Event. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m., with a Spanish presentation following at 11 a.m. No registration is necessary.
The child tax rebate, according to the release, was created through legislation and signed by Lamont earlier this year. Taxpayers are potentially eligible for $250 per child, with a maximum of three children, who claimed at least one dependent child aged 18 or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return.
According to the release, taxpayers are mandated to submit an application to the Department of Revenue Services by July 31.