(The Center Square) – Middle and high school students in Connecticut will benefit from a new curriculum, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The governor, along with Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker, announced a new statewide curriculum for math students around the state. The first phase features math instruction for students in grades 6 to 8 and financial literacy courses for students in grades 6 to 12.
“Connecticut continues to be a leader in public education, and the accessibility and evidence-based nature of these curricula are no exception,” Lamont said in the release. “These curricula will supplement the amazing work already happening in our school districts and promote student success.”
Teachers will be able to access the curriculum, according to the release, at no cost through GoOpenCT, the state’s digital library.
“Connecticut has a beautifully diverse student body of more than a half-a-million students,” Russell-Tucker said in the release. “The monumental rollout of this model curriculum will strengthen our schools and improve outcomes for students. Whether in an urban, rural, or suburban district, all educators will have free access to high-quality curricula and instructional resources.”
In 2021, the governor signed Public Act 21-2, which ensured the state’s Department of Education to develop age appropriate and a rigorous curriculum that would enhance local coursework, according to the release. The curricula was designed through a collaboration of the State Education Resource Center, subject matter experts, district officials, educators, and other stakeholders.
“This is a historic moment for the department and all Connecticut teachers and students,” Connecticut State Department of Education Chief Academic Officer Irene Parisi said in the release. “We are designing an ecosystem created by teachers for teachers, where everyone will have access to high-quality academic content to match the diversity and need of their classroom anytime, anywhere. Students will have increased opportunity to engage in deeper learning that is focused, rigorous, and relevant.”