FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign outside a Walgreens Pharmacy in Pittsburgh. Two of the largest U.S pharmacy chains have agreed in principle to pay about $10 billion combined to settle lawsuits over the toll of powerful prescription opioids, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. In addition to the deals with CVS Health and Walgreens, a lawyer for local governments says settlement conversations are continuing with Walmart. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)