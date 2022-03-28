(The Center Square) – A bill placing the Connecticut Teachers’ Retirement Board within the Office of the State Comptroller was opposed by the head of the organization at a recent legislative hearing.
State House and Senate members sitting on the Appropriations Committee held a hearing on Senate Bill 405.
As drafted, it would create structural changes for the entity that oversees retirement benefit plans for the approximately 32,000 public school teachers currently enrolled. It also would direct the state comptroller’s office to conduct annual valuations of the system.
Helen Sullivan, chief administrator of the state TRB, said the organization might eventually be amenable to folding its operations into the comptroller’s office – but only if autonomy was assured.
“I think we’re doing very well, administratively,” Sullivan said at the Appropriations Committee meeting, which was held March 18. “Currently, I think it’s safer to remain as we are.”
In her testimony to lawmakers, Sullivan said the TRB has achieved $45 million in savings in retirement plans over the span of the next three years.
Sullivan said the TRB would only agree to transitioning over to the comptroller’s office if its program were a separate division from the retirement benefits offered to state employees.
“The teachers are not state employees,” Sullivan said. “Their benefits are negotiated. You’re comparing apples to oranges.”
While the TRB operates independent of any facet of state government – and would continue to do so if SB 405 were to go into law – the state budget does make contributions into the plan.
State Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, said she believes it is imperative the TRB realign itself under the comptroller’s office to ensure annual valuations are taking place.
“We met through the actuaries, through the treasurer’s office, and they’re not opposed to doing annual valuations,” Osten said at the hearing. “The only reason that they don’t do annual valuations for the teacher’s retirement … is because the law says you’ll only do it every two years.”
Osten added, “As we have large dollar amounts going into the pension plans, we really need to pay attention to what’s happening, so I couldn’t disagree with you more strongly, relative to us keeping an eye on what’s going on with the pension plans, relative to us making the investment, relative to us having the information that we need for the state budget.”
While she expressed amenability to waiting a year, Osten said she viewed the provisions under SB 405 as urgent.
“We think that’s a wise decision to make.” Osten said of the comptroller’s office oversight. “We think it’s time to move forward in that regard.”
In the long run, state Rep. Susan Johnson, D-Willimantic, encouraged the TRB to make the transition to the comptroller’s office. The General Assembly, she said, has been encouraging local municipalities to join the state’s benefits plans.
“It might be helpful,” Johnson said. “I think it will ultimately save money in the long run.”
In addition to expressing reservations about autonomy, within the language of SB 405, Sullivan said the TRB is advocating for a delay at this time because it is in the process of upgrading its Core-CT payroll system.
“Our system is hanging on by threads,” Sullivan said. “It’s 22 years old, and our payroll is our greatest fear. We’d really like to get this Core project up and running and then revisit and see where we are.”