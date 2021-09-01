(The Center Square) – Connecticut students are losing ground in the classroom, according to state education officials.
The state’s Department of Education released the results of the statewide 2020-21 statewide assessments Wednesday morning showing that students participating in-person and hybrid learning through the pandemic are showing weaker achievement, the organization said in a news release.
The report revealed:
Students who learned in-person, for more than 75% of day in the classroom, lost ground academically.
Students who learned in a hybrid classroom environment, between 25% and 75% in-person or remote, less than 25% of days in the classroom, are showing substantially weaker achievement and growth during the pandemic.
The organization reported that “while academic impacts are seen in all subjects, the observed differences are largest in mathematics.”
Charlene M. Russell-Tucker, who serves as state education commissioner, said students “are most engaged and learn best when they are in-person with their educators and friends.”
“These results reinforce the state’s continued efforts to ensure students have access to in-person learning in the safest environment possible,” Russell-Tucker said. “In addition to addressing students’ academic needs, in-person learning ensures that all of our students have access to the critical supports that schools provide.”
However, the release details how students in all grades and across most student groups, those who learned in-person, more than 75% of days in classrooms, lost the least ground academically.
Key insights into the report, the release shows, indicate that proficiency rates in grades 5-8, compared to their achievements two grades prior, revealed the achievements gained in 2020-21 were substantially lower than the 2018-19 academic year, especially in math and for those who learned in hybrid or remote classroom models.
The report indicates that students in third grade who learned in person achieved at a higher rate than those students who tested in the 2018-19 academic years. Those who learned in hybrid or remote models show a lower achievement.
Results from the Connecticut SAT School Day who do not have a prior score also revealed lower achievement among hybrid and remote models compared to students who learned in the classroom.
The organization said that for the 2021-22 school year, federal Elementary and Second Education Relief funding will support state’s and districts to support and accelerate student learning.