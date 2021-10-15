(The Center Square) – With an eye trained on strengthening the manufacturing industry, Connecticut is doling out $8.3 million to support technology and workforce initiatives, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.
In a news release, Lamont said the funding will come from the Manufacturing Innovation Fund, as its board has approved the measure to strengthen the long-term competitiveness of the industry, along with introducing new programs.
“Connecticut continues to make smart investments in its economic future,” Lamont said in the release. “We know the critical role manufacturing plays in our economy when it comes to jobs, exports, innovation, and productivity. These new programs demonstrate the comprehensive approach we are taking to ensure our manufacturing base is positions for success over the long-term.”
The funding, according to the release, is part of the $20 million invested into the Manufacturing Innovation Fund as part of the biennium budget that was signed into law this past summer.
The state is investing $3.7 million, according to the release, into new programs that will increase engineering internships for Connecticut’s resident college students, match grants for digital readiness and cybersecurity, retain a company who will support Connecticut’s innovators and the manufacturing sector, create an advertising campaign for the industry, create a manufacturing-centered website, and fund job fairs.
In addition, the advisory board also approved a series of funding, including $1.5 million for the Incumbent Worker Training Program, another $1 million for the Apprenticeship Program, and $2.1 million earmarked for a Manufacturing Voucher Program, the release reads.
“I have met with scores of manufacturers throughout the state in the past two years and their feedback has been critical in shaping and prioritizing these programs and investments,” said Colin Cooper, Connecticut’s Chief Manufacturing Officer and Chairman of the Manufacturing Innovation Fund Advisory Board, in the release. “The Manufacturing Innovation Fund strives to use state funds as catalyst capital to spur investments in equipment, workers, innovation and technology that otherwise might not be made. Through the end of fiscal year 2020, $57.4 million of this funding has been matched with $99.5 million of private and third-party capital.”