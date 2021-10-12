(The Center Square) – Beginning Friday, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Connecticut will be seeing a boost in their benefits, state officials said.
In a news release issued through the office of the governor, the Department of Social Services announced that $32.1 million in emergency benefits will be issued to more than 214,500 households.
The emergency benefits, according to the release, will be made available to all enrolled households due to the extension of the state’s public health emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible households stand to receive an additional $95 from the federal program authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020, according to the release. This will raise the state’s emergency SNAP funding to $472 million since the pandemic began.
Households who are normally not eligible, according to the release, will receive the extra $95 benefit “but averaging an estimated $155” depending on their specific benefit situation.
The $95 increase, according to the release, is a result of President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring the USDA to consider new guidance to increase SNAP emergency benefits during the pandemic.
The state, according to the release, has confirmed 1,473 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the state’s total to 395,481 since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, there are no new COVID-19 hospitalizations and the state has recorded 234 since the state started keeping records.