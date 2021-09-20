(The Center Square) – Small businesses in Connecticut are experiencing more than just a worker shortage, one business advocacy group said Monday.
A recent COVID-19 survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses said that small businesses in Connecticut and nationally are suffering from supply chain disruptions, staffing shortages and other issues caused by the pandemic.
“The supply chain disruptions are just the latest challenge for small owners across Connecticut,” said Andrew Markowski, NFIB State Director in Connecticut in the release. “For months, our members have been telling us that they are having trouble filling open positions. In fact, according to a recent NFIB survey, 50% of our small business owners reported job openings they couldn’t fill. That’s a record high reading. Here’s the take away: if lawmakers don’t do more to help out Connecticut’s job creators, our economy could be headed for trouble.”
NFIB said over time, nearly half of the nation’s small business owners reported “supply chain disruptions” that are having a “significant impact” on their operations. The organization said the increase of supply chain disruption is up 55% over the past three months and that 86% of owners surveyed fear that disruptions will last into the next six months, according to the release.
While the organization has reported on staffing shortages, nearly half the business owners surveyed said they are now experiencing receiving fewer applications than in recent months, the release said. However, of those businesses experiencing staffing shortages, 25% are reporting a significant loss of sales opportunities and 27% reported a moderate loss of sales opportunities due to a lack of employees.
NFIB’s survey showed that sales levels “are 50% or less than they were pre-crisis for 15% of small businesses.” According to the release, only 18% of businesses were at sales levels at 51% to 75% of pre-pandemic levels, and 41% of owners said sales are at 75% to 100% before the pandemic. Only 1 in 4 are exceeding pre-pandemic sales levels.
As far as the economy is concerned for small business owners, the NFIB said, only 21% report that conditions are “back to normal” in the areas they serve. However, nearly 23% of business owner feel they won’t reach pre-pandemic business levels until the first half of 2022.
The organization said that more than three-quarters of small businesses took advantage of Paycheck Protection Program loans in 2020 and nearly all have submitted PPP loan forgiveness applications, the release said.