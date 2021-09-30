(The Center Square) – Fewer state residents filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week than the previous one, though Connecticut's overall unemployment rate remains higher than the national rate, according to information from the U.S. Department of Labor.
While new jobless claims stood at 362,000 nationwide for the week ending Sept. 25, according to the department’s report, Connecticut saw a slight drop in new claims.
While there were 11,000 more new unemployment claims filed nationally than the previous week, Connecticut saw a drop of 158 claims for the week, according to the report. One year ago, there were 803,000 unemployment claims filed nationally.
Connecticut had 2,301 initial claims filed last week, according to the report, down 158 from the previous week’s total of 2,459.
Of the total overall unemployment claims in the state, including recurring claims, the state saw a drop of 2,275 to 32,602. The previous week’s total unemployment claims were 34,877.
While the national unemployment rate stands at 5.2%, Connecticut’s comes in at 7.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
Nevada had the county’s highest unemployment rate at 7.7%, according to the report. Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 2.2%.