(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday he is funneling nearly $10 million in federal relief funds to agricultural industries hit hard by the pandemic.
He made the announcement during a visit to Oak Ridge Dairy, a fifth-generation farm in Ellington.
“Our farmers and their teams are essential workers who played a critical role in getting Connecticut through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lamont said in a news release. “I am grateful for their dedication to ensuring that our residents have access to clean, healthy food. This investment will help keep these incredibly important businesses afloat and keep Connecticut families fed.”
The governor is also directing funds to address food insecurity and use those funds to purchase Connecticut-grown products that will be distributed in drive-thrus that will extend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program availability to farmers markets.
The state’s Agriculture Commissioner, Bryan Hurlburt, said the industry was “deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic” as “they were allowed to continue planting, growing, and harvesting a diverse array of food critical to feeding the residents of our state.”
“However, like so many others, these family businesses were negatively impacted by market disruptions and closures,” Hurlburt said. “These funds will strengthen those sectors most severely impacted while also investing in food security programs buying Connecticut Grown food products to support local families.”
The governor earmarked $1.45 million for CT Grown for CT Kids, the Women, Infants & Children program, the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition program, and Foodshare’s drive-through initiative, according to the release.
“Connecticut farmers have been frontline heroes during this pandemic,” the members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation said in a joint statement. “Their resilience throughout this crisis has been vital to ensuring Connecticut families have fresh food on their tables. These federal dollars will provide much-needed relief to the Connecticut family farmers who have overcome unprecedented challenges while providing healthy, locally grown food for those experiencing hunger.”