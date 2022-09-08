(The Center Square) – A Connecticut family-based program has been nominated for a national award.
Care 4 Kids Parent Portal has been named for the National Association of State Chief Information Officers as a finalist in the 2022 State IT Recognition Awards, Gov. Ned Lamont said. The program, run through the office of Early Childhood, was created in 2021 to give low- to -moderate-income families a subsidy to pay for child care.
“From the Department of Motor Vehicles to the Office of Early Childhood, our administration continues to implement changes that make state services available digitally and accessible more quickly and efficiently, allowing residents to spend more time with their families, on their careers, and enjoying our great state,” Lamont said in a release. “The Office of Early Childhood’s national recognition continues to prove Connecticut as a leader when it comes to digital government.”
According to the release, the portal provides digital tools to help families with prescreening for eligibility, an online application, and opportunities to electronically submit verifications and other documents.
The state reallocated $70,930 in fiscal year 2022 and $73,658 in fiscal year 2023 to the program, according to the state’s biennium budget, as part of budget readjustments. In fiscal year 2021-23, there has been $59,527,096 allocated to the program.