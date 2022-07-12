(The Center Square) – Live online casino gaming is up and running in Connecticut.
Gov. Ned Lamont said Evolution Gaming Studio is now operating in the state. The company is offering live dealer games on FanDuel and DraftKings iCasino on a limited basis for blackjack and roulette through a soft launch that transitions to full gaming at 11 a.m. Monday.
“With the addition of Evolution, we are continuing to provide a modern, technologically advanced gaming experience that provides an elevated user experience for eligible residents and is competitive with our neighboring states,” Lamont said in a release. “Connecticut has proven to be a leader when it comes to the gaming economy going back decades, and this expansion allows those who want to participate to continue doing so, responsibly.”
Evolution, according to the release, has hired 140 employees for work in a newly constructed studio in Fairfield. The company anticipates hiring up to 400 employees in the state, offering technical, production, administrative, and information technology positions. The company is also hiring security personnel.
Michelle H. Seagull, commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection, said the Gaming Division has ensured Evolution is meeting “the high standards set by our regulations” that work to “create a safe and successful opportunity for live dealer games.”
Through the soft launch, according to the release, the department is monitoring the company to ensure the games meet online gaming regulations. Evolution is required by the state to provide an operational in-state facility for live gaming on the platforms.
For the month ending May 1, according to the Gaming Division, the state brought in a total of $2,983,628 in online casino gaming payments. MPI Master Wagering paid $1,686,190 to the state, while Mohegan Digital LLC paid $1,288,297, Mohegan Tribe On-Reservation paid $5,611, and MPTN On-Reservation paid $3,548.
Through May, MPI Master Wagering has paid $7,475,513 to the state, while Mohegan Digital has paid $5,626,718.