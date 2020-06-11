(The Center Square) – Forced to close during the coronavirus epidemic, Luis and Rosiris Ramirez, owners of a Hartford, Connecticut, nail salon, learned in early May that some nonessential businesses would be able to open on May 20, including nail salons and hair salons.
As a result, they invested in personal protection equipment and other necessities to become compliant with set standards. By May 20, they were ready to open.
But ultimately, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont decided against allowing nail salons to reopen May 20, arguing that the businesses needed more time to become compliant with safety regulations.
Following this decision, the Pacific Legal Foundation filed a lawsuit against the state on behalf of the Ramirezes.
Daniel Ortner, the legal counsel from the foundation handling this case, argued that the Lamont administration's reasoning was unsound. He said safety regulations for nail salons and hair salons are virtually identical.
“The differences boil down to what tools a nail technician needs to sanitize – instead of saying a comb or hairbrush, [the regulations] say cuticle tool and clippers,” Ortner said.
Asked for a comment on the lawsuit by The Center Square, press secretary David Bednarz responded: “Nail salons are scheduled to open in 7 days.”
The PLF is arguing that because of the delay, the Ramirezes are facing potential eviction and bankruptcy because of an unnecessary delay.
“The state is making arbitrary distinctions under dubious authority,” Ortner said. “The governor has emergency powers, but he cannot use that power to micromanage the economy and pick winners and losers.”
This is the first case that the Pacific Legal Foundation has filed against the state amid the pandemic, but Ortner said he's certain it won’t be the last,
“We haven’t filed anything dealing specifically with COVID-19 litigation, but we have a lot of experience with government bureaucrats who offer spurious reasons for their policies.”
“During a pandemic, the constitutions of the states and the country still apply,” said Ortner, “The governor does not have unlimited authority, and the legislature gives him very specific powers.”
In an interview with WTNH, Luis Ramirez said the lawsuit was important “just in case something like this happens in the future, nobody has to go through the same thing.”