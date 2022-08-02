(The Center Square) – Preventing sewage pollution is the focus of a new investment in Connecticut.
Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, who will be challenged by Republican Bob Stefanowski in November’s general election, says the state is pledging $580 million to shovel-ready municipal water pollution control projects around the state. The investment is designed to cut down on sewage pollution in the state’s waters.
“The projects on this list, infused with funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help our cities and towns to properly manage and treat their wastewater, and in turn help make our waterways cleaner,” Lamont said in a release. “These projects will also mobilize many good-paying jobs and strengthen supply chains as construction gets underway. Modernizing our infrastructure and making our communities more resilient is exactly what President Biden means by, ‘Build Back Better.’”
According to the release, the projects receiving funding were pulled from the Clean Water Fund Priority List. Funding, which is spread over two years, features $507 million in state funds and an additional $73 million in federal dollars.
“These vital investments illustrate the importance of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding water infrastructure and pollution control projects that will have a lasting positive impact on Connecticut’s environment and residents,” the members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation said in a joint statement. “Not only will these projects improve wastewater management systems across the state and protect our state’s waterways, they will also create good construction jobs for Connecticut residents. Our delegation is proud to have fought for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that helps make projects like these possible.”
Funding will be allocated to 18 projects, according to the release, for a total cost of $580 million. There is another $245 million in reserve funding for cost increases, planning, design, small community, infiltration and inflow rehabilitation, pump station rehabilitation, green infrastructure, resiliency, and collection systems upgrades.