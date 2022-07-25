(The Center Square) – Connecticut organizations historically underserved in communities can get assistance through the Small Business Boost Fund.
The public-private partnership is a $150 million loan program, with eligible applicants able to seek low-interest loans between $5,000 and $500,000.
A state release says working capital is being made available, helping tear away at barriers to financial support.
According to the release, the program is designed to provide assistance to small businesses and nonprofits with working capital at a fixed 4.5% interest rate. The program is open to those small businesses with less than 100 full-time employees and revenues less than $8 million per year.
The state made an initial investment, according to the release, of $75 million and plans to make $150 million available with a goal of funding the organizations to become more self-sustaining.
Applications can be found at CTSmallBusinessBoostFund.org, and qualifying organizations will be paired with a lender. The program features local community development financial institutions and lenders, according to the release, and includes Ascendus, Capital for Change, HEDCO, NDC Community Impact Loan Fund, Pursuit, and the Southeastern CT Enterprise Region.