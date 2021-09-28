(The Center Square) – The Connecticut Legislature has approved extending Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers through Feb. 15, 2022.
The Senate voted 18-15, with three members absent and not voting, on Tuesday, following Monday’s 80-60 House vote in favor of the measure.
Sen. Mary Daugherty Abrams, D-13, voted in favor of extending the governor’s powers, saying, “I very much appreciate my colleague saying earlier of putting away the umbrella because you are no longer getting wet. We have a very good umbrella for our citizens to keep them safe and protected.”
Sen. Paul Formica, R-20, voted against extending the governor’s powers.
“The issue here is the Legislature is a separate but equal branch of government and we believe it is time for us to join back in the process,” Formica said. “The emergency powers no longer are solely necessary to combat this pandemic. We remain careful, act thoughtfully, and continue to take steps prudent to protect public health.”
Formica said it was time for the Legislature to move onto what he called more pressing issues.
“Together we can act and should act on moving forward on that basis together,” Formica said. “I think it is time to open voting fully as the state is open. We should be debating other issues, such as landlord/tenant issues, food supply, and labor shortages.”
The extension of the governor’s authority is effective through Feb. 15, 2022, when the new legislative session opens.
On Monday, Lamont told Fox 61 that he was requesting the extension “to keep you safe.”
“We’ve got boosters like we’ve been talking about,” Lamont told the station. “With vaccines for kids, we’ve got to be able to act and act fast. I’ve tried to be very clear with the Legislature, we want your input.”