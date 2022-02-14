(The Center Square) – Regardless of the power source, the health of Connecticut’s statewide electric grid system has been – and will continue to be – a pivotal part of mitigating rolling blackouts, a panel of experts shared at a recent forum.
The Connecticut General Assembly’s Energy and Technology Committee recently held a meeting to discuss some of the electric blackouts and the various factors at play.
“This panel, this forum, is not necessarily looking to any legislation, and it’s not looking to blame anybody,” state Sen. Norm Needleman, D-Essex, said of the meeting’s intent.
Needleman added, “As the General Assembly, we have a couple of responsibilities, in my opinion, one of which is to inform the public, which I think is critical to give them an honest story about what’s going on and what we could do as one state in a New England grid that has very specific goals and desires.”
While there are a number of factors at play, Needleman said there is a general consensus about rolling blackouts: “This is not acceptable in the United States of America. It’s just not what we expect.”
The forum served as a platform for Connecticut lawmakers and utility industry representatives to hash over the complexities facing the ever-evolving situation.
Eversource, a company that was in the hot seat after prolonged blackouts linked to Tropical Storm Isaias a year-and-a-half ago, was included in the forum.
Legislative committee members heard from Steve Sullivan, the new president of Eversource’s Connecticut electric operations.
Eversource agreed to install a state-based head of operations, the role Sullivan assumed, in a settlement deal announced in October that included returning $103.4 million to state residents after deficiencies were found in the company’s response to the tropical storm.
“We’re committed to open and transparent communication, providing the best available information that we have,” Sullivan said at the forum. “But, keep in mind, it’s a very dynamic situation. We drill on this, we prepare for this.”
Meredith Angwin, author of “Shorting the Grid: The Hidden Fragility of Our Electric Grid,” also spoke to the legislative panel about the delicacy of the grid system – and the importance of making investments where necessary.
“Reliable electricity is absolutely essential,” Angwin said. “When people don’t have it, they get it any way they can, including home generators, which are intrinsically more polluting than many power plants.”
While outsourcing electricity from another grid system outside Connecticut remains an option at times when the system is taxed, Angwin said she advocates for honing in on the statewide system.
“Its better to have a strong grid of your own and not just say, ‘Oh, the neighbors will just send it’" to Connecticut residents in need, Angwin said. “They will, if they have it, and if their own people don’t need it.”
The debate between reliance on the traditional power sources of natural gas and oil verses renewable energy also came up at the forum.
Gordon Van Welie, president and CEO of ISO New England, said renewable, clean energy does play a pivotal part in the long-range goals of decarbonizing the grid. But, he said, there are broader factors to keep in mind to ensure utility customers’ needs are met.
“The wind and the solar are very dependent on the weather,” Van Welie said. “But the weather’s not going to always be consistent for us. If we’re going to make the system work, we need enough of a buffer.”