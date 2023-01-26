(The Center Square) — Connecticut leaders are lamenting LEGO Group's decision to move its corporate headquarters to neighboring Massachusetts, but argue the state will bounce back.
The company announced it will be relocating from its office in Enfield to Boston by the end of 2026, as part of a strategy to "support the business's long-term growth ambitions." The office, which opened in 1975, has roughly 740 employees, who will be given the option to work at the new Boston office.
LEGO Group Americas President Skip Kodak said in a statement that the company chose Boston because it is a hub for attracting and retaining talent.
"This, along with its world-class academic institutions, skilled workforce and great quality of life makes it an ideal location for our U.S. head office," he said in a statement.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he was "disappointed" by the company's decision, but was "confident" in the state's "ability to attract and retain companies" to fill the void left by the departure of another corporate icon from the state.
LEGO's decision to pull out of the state comes about seven years after General Electric made a similar decision to relocate its corporate headquarters from Connecticut to Massachusetts. GE officials cited similar reasons for relocating, but many suggested Connecticut's high tax rate was partially to blame.
Lamont said based on conversations with LEGO's leadership, the decision was motivated "not by any Connecticut policy but rather LEGO’s desire to consolidate their business operations near the company’s Education Office and to enhance their partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology."
Other state leaders like Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., also tried to put a positive spin on the news that the global toy giant was leaving, noting that LEGO's decision to relocate comes as "many other companies" are relocating to the state.
"Yes, this announcement is a disappointment, but Connecticut's economy is doing well, and more and more workers and companies are coming back to our state because of our great quality of life, highly trained workforce, and good business climate," Murphy said in a statement.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said he "remains confident in Connecticut’s continuing economic strength and its status as a great place to do business."
Blumenthal said he will be monitoring the transition closely with state and local officials "to make sure Connecticut workers are treated fairly."