(The Center Square) – An overhaul to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program is drawing praise from one lawmaker from Connecticut.
U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn., who serves on the House Education and Labor Committee, said he is pleased to see changes enacted to the program that will impact more than a half-million students, including future teachers, social workers and service members, in a positive manner.
“President [Joe] Biden and Secretary [Miguel] Cardona have officially put the Department of Education back on the side of American students, workers, and student loan borrowers of all ages – if it wasn’t clear before, it should be now,” Courtney said in an email news release. “My office has heard from teachers, social workers, and service members who worked hard, played by the rules, but were denied the relief through PSLF they rightfully earned, and we’ve been pressing on their behalf to make the program more transparent, simple, and fair.”
Courtney called the changes “a big step in the right direction” by removing confusing application requirements to giving borrowers “the right to have their denied applications reviewed for errors” so they can apply earned credits toward the program.
The program’s overhaul, Courtney said in an email, “will remedy problems that have prevented eligible borrowers from taking advantage of the promise” of the initiative.
Changes to the program include allowing active-duty service members to count the full length of a deployment toward loan forgiveness, access to student loan deferment, and forbearance periods. Also, credit will be given toward the program for military service members and federal employees using federal data matches, and a limited waiver allows all payments by students to count toward the program.
Courtney also said that “22,000 borrowers who have consolidated loans” and including those previously ineligible are now eligible for loan forgiveness without further action on their part. Plus, another 27,000 borrowers could qualify for loan forgiveness if they certify additional periods of employment.
“The Biden Administration’s overhaul of PSLF also includes an effort supported by service members and vets in eastern Connecticut and across the U.S. – one we worked to advance this year through the Recognizing Military Service in PSLF Act, Courtney said. “For the 10,000 active-duty service members who are deployed overseas at any given time while placing their student loans in military service deferment, these new changes mean that their full period of deployment will now be counted towards their student loan forgiveness.”