(The Center Square) – A West Haven, Connecticut, lawmaker was arrested Wednesday morning and is facing charges of wire fraud, according to news reports.
Michael DiMassa, a Democratic state representative, is being charged with wire fraud, according to WFSB, and could face up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted. His arrest is linked to allegations of the city of West Haven’s misuse of federal CARES Act funding.
According to WFSB, court documents show that DiMassa and an unidentified individual started Compass Investment Group LLC in January 2021. The station reported that in February 2021 the company “fraudulently billed the City of West Haven and its ‘COVID-19 Grant Department’” for services that were not performed.
The Department of Justice, according to the station, said the city paid DiMassa’s company $636,783, and accused DiMassa of making several large cash withdrawals from Compass Investment Group bank accounts.
DiMassa represents New Haven and West Haven and served on the Appropriations Committee, Joint Committee on Judiciary, Legislative Regulation Review Committee as Democratic Leader, and the Public Safety and Security Committee.
He is currently listed as an administrative assistant to the City Council on the city of West Haven’s website.
West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi took to YouTube on Oct. 8 to host a news conference where she discussed irregularities with CARES Act funding.
Rossi informed viewers that she had reviewed “many of West Haven’s federal CARES Act expenditures” and stated she came across “large expenditures” that caused her “great concern.”
Rossi said in the video the expenditures appeared “improper and may be potentially fraudulent.” Rossi also stated she “is a certified public accountant” and said it was her “ethical and professional responsibility to disclose this issue to our residents.”
She said the city was awarded $1.2 million from the federal CARES Act fund in 2020 “to address the impact COVID-19 and to help our community recover from the pandemic.”
Rossi said she spoke with an independent public account firm, Clifton Larson Allen, which was formerly Bloom Shapiro, to review the transactions and the company agreed they were of “suspicious” in nature and “need further investigation.”
Senate Republican leaders Kevin Kelly, R-Stratford, and Paul Formica, R-East Lyme, issued a statement calling for Gov. Ned Lamont to launch an investigation into the spending of federal CARES Act funds throughout the state.
“We ask that your office take immediate action to investigate the use of all relief funds across our state,” Kelly and Formica said in a letter to Office of Policy and Management Secretary Melissa McCaw after allegations of fraudulent use of funds in West Haven. “The allegations and possible misuse of funds are deeply troubling. These funds are intended to help residents and communities recover during one of the most challenging times in a generation. To learn that officials may have allegedly diverted funding for other purposes shatters public trust. It is wrong and infuriating.”
The senators are looking “to restore public confidence” for the office “to conduct audits of all municipalities” to ensure the funds were properly spent, according to the letter.