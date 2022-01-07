(The Center Square) – Connecticut is investing $17.9 million to provide grants to help combat blight, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
In a news release, the governor announced the program will offer state grants to aid with the cost of rehabilitating 40 blighted parcels across the state. The goal of the program is to put the properties located in 13 towns and cities back into use.
“Cleaning up blighted properties that have been vacant for decades and putting them into productive use will ultimately generate back many more times the amount of these grants through private investments,” Lamont said in the release. “If we remediate these properties now, we can turn an eyesore into an asset, revitalize neighborhoods, and transform otherwise unusable property into new space for businesses and residents.”
The program will be run through the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development’s Brownfield Remediation Program, which is anticipating leveraging $427 million in private funding to aid in finding and cleaning up 78 acres of land.
The program features $2 million projects in New Haven, Thompson, and Torrington. In New Haven, the Science Park Development Corporation plans to demolish the former Winchester Repeating Arms Company buildings on Winchester Avenue to allow for the construction of residential, office, and lab space, with a potential for retail business and public open space.
In Thompson, the project calls for abatement of existing buildings and ground remediation at the former River Mill site to create a mixed-use, residential development. In Torrington, a partial demolition of buildings will take place in the business park.
In New London, $1.199 million will be used to remediate 24 parcels of land on Walbach and Goshen streets. The city plans to build a community recreation center near Fort Trumbull State Park, and features a portion of the former Naval Undersea Warfare Center.
In Haddam, a $1 million project will abate and remediate D&H Scoville Hoe Company Mill Buildings to be revitalized as shops, galleries, and offices designed to support Higganum’s Village Center.
A project in Meriden will utilize $1.8 million in funding to remediate a pair of Pratt Street properties. The plan is to construct a 92-unit residential complex at 289 Pratt St., featuring a parking area.
In New Britain, $1.355 million will be used to clean up, abate, and demolish part of the former manufacturing property at 27 Columbus Boulevard and 43 High St. The former Polar Building will be redesigned into a mixed-income residential property with 62 rental units.