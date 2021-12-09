(The Center Square) – The state is launching a new program that will provide funding to colleges and universities to support mental health programs for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a news release that $2.7 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund will be distributed to higher education institutions to aid students seeking help. The funding comes from federal coronavirus relief aid that was distributed to the state.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating toll on the mental health of college and university students that, left unchecked, could have significant long-term ramifications on their overall wellbeing,” Lamont said in the release. “This funding is an important step forward in ensuring our institutions of higher learning are equipped to provide every ounce of support possible to students in need after a stressful school year.”
According to the release, the Connecticut Campus Mental Health program will aware funding to higher education institutions who are utilizing evidence-based strategies that will enhance student care, while boosting education and awareness of mental health services. Funding will also be used to equip staff and students to educate them on mental health illnesses.
The program will aid more than 130,000 students in the state’s 28 colleges and universities, and is derived from legislation Lamont signed on June 30 that ensures higher education institutions are providing mental health services to students.
The Connecticut Office of Higher Education will be responsible for distributing the funding along with the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the governor’s office.
“We recognize the challenges that students have been facing on college campuses as they have been forced to adapt to the stresses of the pandemic,” Timothy D. Larson, executive director of Connecticut Office of Higher Education, said in the release. “Designating funds to support their mental health is not only crucial to their well-being but also a good investment in our future leaders.”
According to the release, mental health issues among college students is at an all-time high, and in the fall of 2020, according to the Healthy Minds Study, 39% and 34% of students reported signs of depression and anxiety.
The report also indicated that nearly three-fourths of college and university presidents has determined mental health among students as a “pressing issue for this school year.”
“Due to the far-reaching impact of the pandemic on college students, we have seen a tremendous increase in the need for mental health resources on our campus,” University of New Haven President Steven H. Kaplan said in the release. “As we continue to respond to this urgent issue, it is critical that we provide all of our students – our state’s future leaders – the support and resources they need to thrive and excel.”
Applications, according to the release, will be made available to higher education institutions featuring endowments of less than $100,000 per student. Institutions interested in receiving grant funding can visit www.ctohc.org.