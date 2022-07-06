(The Center Square) – Job seekers and employers in Connecticut have new technology at their fingertips.
ReEmployCT has been successfully launched and is the home of the state’s unemployment benefits and tax system. The new system replaces a 40-year-old unemployment system.
“ReEmployCT is a significant step forward in Connecticut’s ability to provide modern services to its residents,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a release. “We must make government easier to navigate – it impacts every aspect of life and our economy. This new system is an important part of streamlining and modernizing government for everyone.”
The new program, according to the release, serves 115,000 businesses in the state who contribute to the Unemployment Trust Fund through taxes, in addition to unemployed workers.
Connecticut Department of Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo said the project required years of planning.
“This was an enormous project that required years of planning, and I want to acknowledge the agency team that has worked incredibly hard to get the technical work completed, help claimants and businesses transition, and handle the challenges presented with this type of multi-year project,” Bartolomeo said in the release. “We have more work ahead of us, but we are pleased with the transition and know that ReEmployCT will help make the unemployment system easier to navigate for all users.”
The new employment system, according to the release, was designed to replace several systems that were in use by the state and provides a single sign-in for claimants. Other features include helping claimants and employers reduce the need to mail or fax documents and reduces the number of times companies must file wage records.
Additionally, the system, according to the release, reduces manual processing for Department of Labor employees while creating stronger data about unemployment. Plus, the system will be available around the clock.
The state, according to the release, currently has 20,000 weekly unemployment claims filed, and in the first day of the launch 19,900 claimants were able to establish new accounts in the system.
According to the release, almost $1.8 million in unemployment benefits were paid out to more than 2,500 filers in the first day.