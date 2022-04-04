(The Center Square) – Despite 12,000 new job openings recorded in Connecticut in January, the decline in the labor force likely means many of these positions will go unfulfilled.
Chris DiPentima, president and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, said people are going back to work, but not at the rate needed to support the demand.
"Unfortunately, Connecticut's population did not grow over the past decade, in part because of our cycles of deficits and tax hikes, as well as the passing of many overly burdensome mandates," DiPentima told The Center Square. "As a result, our workforce population remained stagnant and then shrunk during the pandemic because of the number of people retiring."
DiPentima reports there are a record 117,000 job openings in part due to increasing demand for products and services. At the same time, the labor force has declined by 81,500 people, or minus 4.3%, since February 2020. That decline represents 46% of the region's labor force shrinkage and 14% of the national labor force decline.
However, Connecticut is only 1% of the national population, according to DiPentima and the CBIA report. This combination of greater demand and fewer workers means that if every unemployed resident found a job, that would leave 25,800 open positions.
"In addition, because of fiscal issues due to government spending increasing 168% since 1990, Connecticut stopped investing in workforce development programs following the '09-'10 recession – for example, apprenticeship and incumbent worker training programs stopped being funded – which led to a void in skills needed to fill the current job demands, which is why we are seeing the crisis more significantly impact highly-skilled, high-paying sectors such as financial activities, information, and manufacturing," DiPentima said.
The workforce crisis shows that Connecticut's economy is not recovering as fast or at the level it could be. The state is not experiencing GDP and personal income growth like other states.
DiPentima said this translates to less tax revenue for the state coffers and the pressure to either underfund critical services like education, child care, mental health, and nonprofits, or raise taxes on residents and businesses, which has a proven history of pushing people out of the state and negatively impacting the economy.
"Every job that we fill has a ripple effect in creating other supporting job opportunities in the supply chain and service sectors – for example every one manufacturing job creates three to four other jobs," DiPentima said. "If we are unable to fill the open jobs, then the demand that Connecticut businesses have today will be filled somewhere else tomorrow.
“Customers will move the demand to businesses in other states that have the capacity or Connecticut businesses will expand out of state where the workforce crisis is not as significant."