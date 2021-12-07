(The Center Square) – Connecticut jumped two spots in the fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report, ranking 27th among the 50 states and Washington D.C. for hospital safety.
The state ranked 29th in the spring report.
Eight of the state’s hospitals, or 27.6%, received “A” grades. Only two hospitals, Bridgeport Hospital and the Bridgeport Hospital Milford Campus, received “D” grades. Ten hospitals received “C” grades.
“Patients should never refuse care or avoid a hospital in an emergency because of the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade,” the organization said on its website. “But when they have a choice, the Hospital Safety Grade offers important information and people should be discerning because not all hospitals are the same.”
Leapfrog is a nonprofit watchdog group that releases two reports each year assigning letter grades to hospitals on 30 different safety measures. The fall 2021 report is based mainly on data from the “pre-COVID time period with some data from 2020 and 2021,” according to the organization’s website.
The 30 safety measures include everything from hand washing to infections. This report includes three new measures – kidney injury, postoperative blood infections and sepsis, which kills about 270,000 people in any hospital setting each year, according to Leapfrog.
The fall report is the largest one yet from the organization and includes 2,901 hospitals. Thirty-two percent of hospitals were awarded “A” grades and less than 1% received “F” grades. Twenty-six percent of hospitals received a “B,” 35% received a “C” and 7% received a “D.” Only Delaware and North Dakota, and Washington D.C., had no “A” hospitals, according to Leapfrog.
“As the pandemic continues, we all have heightened awareness of the importance of hospitals in our communities and in our lives,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It is critical that all hospitals put patient safety first. Now we have more information on more hospitals than ever before, so people can protect themselves and their families.”