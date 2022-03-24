(The Center Square) – Suspending the gas tax is a key part of legislation that Connecticut Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced he will be signing today.
House Bill 5501 calls for suspending the state’s 25 cents per gallon tax on gasoline from April 1 to June 30, the end of the fiscal year. The measure also calls for free public bus transportation during that time and sets up a sales tax holiday on clothing and shoes priced at less than $100 from April 10-16.
The measure passed both Democrat-led chambers on Wednesday – the House 143-0 in the afternoon and the Senate 33-0 later in the evening – and was immediately sent to the governor.
“The gas tax cut passed the legislature last night,” Lamont said in a tweet. “I’m proud it gained unanimous bipartisan support and moved swiftly to give folks some relief at the pump. When I sign the bill into law today, we’ll become just the third state in the nation to suspend the gas tax.”
The gas tax cut passed the legislature last night. I’m proud it gained unanimous bipartisan support and moved swiftly to give folks some relief at the pump. When I sign the bill into law today, we’ll become just the third state in the nation to suspend the gas tax. #CTdifference— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 24, 2022
Connecticut will join Maryland and Georgia in providing relief at the pump.
According to AAA, the average gas price in Connecticut as of Wednesday morning was $4.318 per gallon. The national average is $4.236.
According to the fiscal note attached to the bill, a total revenue loss of $93 million will be incurred under the suspension. By suspending the gas tax, the state will lose out on $90 million from the Special Transportation Fund and requires retailers to reduce the per-gallon price by the amount of the tax.
The state, according to the note, will also lose $3 million by permitting the sales tax holiday from April 10-16 on clothing and footwear. The loss will encompass $2.5 million lost to the general fund and $240,000 to the Special Transportation Fund to the Municipal Revenue Sharing Account.
In addition, the state will allocate $8.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to provide free public bus transportation through June 30.
Rep. Sean Scanlon, D-Brandford, said in a tweet he was “Proud to lead unanimous passage of our bill suspending the gas tax until June 30, creating a sales tax free week in April and making bus service free for three months.”
Proud to lead unanimous passage of our bill suspending the gas tax until June 30, creating a sales tax free week in April and making bus service free for three months. This should be the beginning - not the end - of our efforts to deliver real relief for taxpayers this session. pic.twitter.com/WpNdP3Sl7u— Sean Scanlon (@SeanScanlonCT) March 23, 2022
“This should be the beginning – not the end – of our efforts to deliver real relief to taxpayers this session,” Scanlon said.
Rep. Raghib Allie-Brennan, D-Bethel, said in a tweet, “With CT having access to fed aid as well as facing a budget surplus, now is the time to do whatever we can to bring relief to residents. Though it is not a cure-all, this action will provide some relief at the pump, especially middle-class families trying to make ends meet.”
With CT having access to fed aid as well as facing a budget surplus, now is the time to do whatever we can to bring relief to residents. Though it is not a cure-all, this action will provide some relief at the pump, especially middle-class families trying to make ends meet. https://t.co/h83Z4PS0BL— Raghib Allie-Brennan (@raghibct) March 23, 2022
Meanwhile, Connecticut Senate Democrats tweeted they were “working to suspend” the gas tax “because you deserve a breaking from Putin’s price hike!”
CT Democrats are working to suspend the Gas Tax! Because you deserve a breaking from Putin's price hike! pic.twitter.com/sxeI4trV1K— CT Senate Democrats (@CTSenateDems) March 23, 2022
The bill would go into effort upon Lamont’s signature.