(The Center Square) – Taking action to preserve open spaces in Connecticut is the focus of $7.5 million in grants that will be distributed, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The governor announced Wednesday afternoon that 1,103 acres of open space will be preserved as state funds are used to purchase and protect land in 17 communities. In addition, an additional $262,200 will be used to recreate new green spaces in six urban regions.
“Connecticut’s preservation of open space has helped define its landscape and preserve its important natural resources and natural beauty and is one of the main things that makes this state such a great place to call home,” Lamont said in a release. “These grants continue our open space preservation legacy and will increase the availability and quality of open space for all residents across our state, whether they live in an urban, suburban, or rural area.”
According to the release, the dollars reserved for the projects are from the Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition grant program and the Urban Green and Community Gardens grant program. Funds will be distributed by the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
“Since the open space program began in 1998, more than $150 million in state funding has been awarded to municipalities, nonprofit land conservation organizations, and water companies to assist in the purchase of more than 41,200 acres of land in order to protect natural resources and improve the quality of life for residents and visitors alike,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said in the release.
Dykes said preserving open space and providing people with access to it is “fundamentally important to our well-being.”
According to the release, the open space and watershed program aids local governments, land trusts, and water companies to purchase space using dollars from the Community Investment Act and state bond funds. The program requires a matching grant.
The Urban Green and Community Gardens program, according to the release, gives dollars to develop, or improve, urban open spaces that are to be specialized for public joy and education, which can include community gardens or reclaiming open space for the public to use.
Madison, according to the release, will receive $585,000 to purchase 836 Green Hill Road to connect two conservation parcels to create a 111-acre preserve on the Hammonasset River.
The towns of Bozrah and Montville, according to the release, will receive $300,000 to preserve cold-water habitat and establish a 500-acre configuration of preserved forest.
East Hampton and Portal will receive $364,000 through the Middlesex Land Trust Inc. to preserve 147.4 acres on Great Hill Pond Road in Portland and Cobalt Road in East Hampton to expand the Meshomasic State Forest greenway.