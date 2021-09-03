(The Center Square) – Connecticut has distributed $73 million in Emergency Rental Assistance to struggling renters and landlords, the U.S. Treasury Department reported this week.
In a visit to the state, Wally Adeyemo, deputy secretary of the Treasury, met with Gov. Ned Lamont, U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., and Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno and local officials to discuss the program in an effort to encourage families to enroll.
Today, @TreasuryDepSec was on the move visiting Connecticut to hear more about ways the state is effectively implementing #AmericanRescuePlan programs like Emergency Rental Assistance and the Child Tax Credit. Read more: https://t.co/raoQr8D1k9 pic.twitter.com/lAfjsshHre— Treasury Department (@USTreasury) September 3, 2021
The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the state’s Department of Housing.
The Treasury Office in a news release said the program “has seen significant improvement after adopting additional Treasury’s flexibilities and increasing its community outreach efforts.”
The program has issued assistance to 13,341 struggling tenants and landlords, the release said.
To date, we provided 73.9 million in rental assistance to 9,560 tenants and 3,781 landlords. #UniteCT is proud to support the restabilization of Connecticut’s rental economy. To learn more about UniteCT’s rent and electric utility assistance, visit https://t.co/EcgifePdZv— CT Dept. of Housing (@CTDeptHousing) September 2, 2021
The UniteCT program provides up to $15,000 rental and up to $1,500 electricity payment assistance on behalf of households that are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said on its website.
Tenants and landlords are able to use the UniteCT Rent Relief website to submit their own applications.
The program covers arrears accrued since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency on March 13, 2020, and reimburses landlords for 100% of missed rent payments. Tenants are also protected from eviction for nonpayment of rent during those months of missed payments.
UniteCT, an emergency rental and utility assistance program, is available to help Connecticut households financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.To learn more and apply, go to: https://t.co/xBOcCifyz7@CTDeptHousing pic.twitter.com/dreUUeagQE— Doug McCrory (@SenMcCrory) August 6, 2021
Those wishing to take advantage of the program must register on the website and receive an email invitation to start the application. Paper applications are not accepted.
The Department of Housing also lists the 211 Info Line on its website, providing information on how homeowners and renters can protect themselves amid the pandemic.
According to information posted on the state’s Department of Housing website, the total amount of assistance may not exceed 12 months, but under extenuating circumstances the program may be extended three additional months.
To qualify for the program, the applicant must be a permanent or primary resident of Connecticut, demonstrate a need for assistance prior to or at the time of application and submit any necessary supporting documentation, such as bills.