(The Center Square) – Connecticut has earned national accolades for efficiency, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The governor announced the state has earned recognition for streamlining its processes and making improvements to technology to better serve residents as it earned a 2022 Tyler Technologies Public Sector Excellence award.
“Over the last several years, agencies across state government have implemented significant changes in their operations so that we can make conducting transactions with the state easier, faster, and available online,” Lamont said in the release. “We continue to move forward in these efforts, and I am proud that the work conducted by our state employees in this process so far is being nationally recognized.”
The state, according to the release, earned the award by mixing the company’s state regulatory solution, a CAVU eLicense, and paired it with best practices to improve efficiency, earned satisfaction of residents, and positive gains on investment.
According to the release, the state’s regulators worked to create a platform in which to share ideas, best practices, and positive outcomes with other states.
“Connecticut’s enhanced licensing administration is yet another example of how our state is leading the way in using technology to modernize government services,” Connecticut Department of Administrative Services Commissioner Michelle Gilman said in the release. “This recognition is a testament to cross-agency collaborations to improve agency services, so businesses and residents have better access to simpler and easier to use state resources.”