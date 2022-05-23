(The Center Square) – A five-year grant program designed to improve Connecticut communities will soon be launched, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The governor announced the Community Investment Fund 2030, which will pump $875 million in economic development into communities across the state and will serve historically underserved towns.
“Our administration is continuing to make historic investments in improving the economic vibrancy of our neighborhoods, with a focus on helping those that have been historically underserved gain access to good-paying jobs and benefits,” Lamont said in a release. “The Community Investment Fund 2030 is another way that we are encouraging impactful development and small business support for areas of Connecticut that have been left behind for too long.”
The program, according to the release, will serve designated cities and towns, in addition to community development corporations, and nonprofits.
The Department of Economic and Community Development, according to the release, will run the program that will be monitored by a 21-member board. House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, and Senate President Martin Looney, D-New Haven, will co-chair the board.
The board’s focus is reviewing applications and offering recommendations to the governor. The governor will then approve applications and transmit them to the State Bond Commission.
“These capital funds will be critically important for projects, especially in urban areas that have infrastructure needs that haven’t been adequately met for some time,” Looney said in the release. “They’ll also be a benefit to nonprofits and municipalities.”
Ritter said the fund was “a major priority” and the funding can “be a driver of transformational economic change and growth” in the state.
To apply for funding from the program, eligible applicants are to visit the CIF portal. The deadline is July 25, according to the release.
Funding for the first round of distribution has been set at $75 million and the minimum amount an individual project will receive is $250,000. The board expects to provide two rounds of funding each year over the next five years.
“CIF is an incredible opportunity for Connecticut’s cities and towns to revitalize their economic base and chart a path of equitable growth,” DECD Deputy Commissioner Alexandra Daum said in the release. “Municipalities and their partners should consider transformative, long-term proposals supporting economic growth and vitality.”
Funding will be made available for capital improvements, according to the release, that target housing, brownfield remediation projects, infrastructure, and public facilities. Small business programs will also be included and features revolving loans, gap financing, and start-up financing.
The department will hold informational sessions online to review the program and applications. The first webinar will be held at 11 a.m. June 11.