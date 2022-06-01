(The Center Square) – Connecticut’s child tax credit program is now taking applications, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The governor announced the application period for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate will accept applications through July 31. The rebate was developed within the budget bill Lamont signed last month and provides a rebate of up to $250 per child up to three children.
“We created this state tax rebate to give Connecticut families with children some additional relief,” Lamont said in a release. “The application period is now open, and all applications must be submitted by July 31. I strongly urge all families who claimed at least one dependent child on their 2021 federal income tax return to submit an application as soon as possible so that this rebate can be sent to you with no delays.”
According to the release, any state resident who claimed at least one dependent child 18 or younger on last year’s federal income tax return could be eligible for the program.
Applications, according to the release, will be processed by the Department of Revenue Services. To apply, visit the department’s website and click on “2022 CT Child Tax Credit Rebate.”
For the tax credit, income thresholds have been established, according to the release. Single or married but filing separately has an income threshold of $100,000 or less, while head of household filers with income of $160,000 or less are eligible. For married filers, the income limit is $200,000 or less.
According to the release, those who earn above the income thresholds may qualify for a reduced rebate which is tied to income.