(The Center Square) – Families in Connecticut can begin applying for the Child Tax Rebate in June, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The governor announced Thursday afternoon that families who are eligible can earn up to $250 per child through the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate. The application period opens June 1. Earlier this month, the tax break was signed into law. The rebate is contained in the fiscal year 2023 budget adjustment bill, which includes more than $600 million in tax cuts.
“In addition to making groundbreaking investments in child care, crime prevention, environmental protection, and caring for our most vulnerable, the budget that we just enacted provides relief specifically targeted for lower- and middle-income families with children,” Lamont said in a release. “The application period for this rebate will take place over the next several weeks, with the rebates going out in late August, just in time for the start of the next school year. I strongly urge all eligible families in Connecticut to submit an application so that the rebate can be sent to you with no delays.”
According to the release, resident families claiming at least one child under the age of 18 on last year’s income tax return could be eligible to receive the rebate. The credit maxes out at three children.
In order to be eligible, according to the release, income guidelines are $100,000 or less for single or married filing separately taxpayers, $190,000 or less for head of household filers, and $200,000 or less for married and filing joint returns.
Earners with incomes beyond $200,000 may be able to qualify for a reduced rebate, according to the release.
Currently, the department is reaching out through informational postcards to more than 300,000 households who could qualify for the rebate. Mailings will begin this week.
Applications will be made available through the state Department of Revenue Services, according to the release, and the application period will close July 31. Funds will be received in late August. Families are urged to visit the Department of Revenue portal.